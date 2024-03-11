Philadelphia native Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

article

Philadelphia showed up strong at the Oscars Sunday night, and the city couldn't be more proud!

Da'Vine Joy Randolph walked away with a Best Supporting Actress award for her role in "The Holdovers."

The Philadelphia native beat out America Ferra for "Barbie, "Danielle Brookes for "The Color Purple," Emily Blunt for "Oppenheimer," and Jodie Foster for "Nyad."

"God is good," Randolph kicked off her acceptance speech as she told a story of how she became an actress.

"I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career," she said. "I started off as a singer and my mother said go across that street to that theater department. There's something for you there."

That theater department was right on North Broad Street in Philadelphia.

Randolph grew up in the city's Mount Airy neighborhood, eventually attending Temple University.