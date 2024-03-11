Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia native Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated 7:24AM
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia showed up strong at the Oscars Sunday night, and the city couldn't be more proud!

Da'Vine Joy Randolph walked away with a Best Supporting Actress award for her role in "The Holdovers."

The Philadelphia native beat out America Ferra for "Barbie, "Danielle Brookes for "The Color Purple," Emily Blunt for "Oppenheimer," and Jodie Foster for "Nyad."

Philadelphia at the Oscars: Bradley Cooper, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Colman Domingo nominated
Philadelphia at the Oscars: Bradley Cooper, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Colman Domingo nominated

The 2024 Oscars nominations were announced Tuesday, and three familiar names from the Philadelphia area could be bringing home some major awards.

"God is good," Randolph kicked off her acceptance speech as she told a story of how she became an actress.

"I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career," she said. "I started off as a singer and my mother said go across that street to that theater department. There's something for you there."

That theater department was right on North Broad Street in Philadelphia.

Randolph grew up in the city's Mount Airy neighborhood, eventually attending Temple University.