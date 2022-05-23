Philadelphia needs lifeguards for summer pool months

Last weekend's 90 degree temperatures that baked the Delaware Valley were an early reminder of the oppressive summer heat still in store for our region.

One of the most popular ways for Philadelphians to beat the heat is to take a dip in a community pool. But with a little over a month to go before pools open, the city says its facing a lifeguard shortage.

While some lifeguards are returning, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation says it's about 60 lifeguards short. They have welcomed anyone 16 and older to come receive free lifeguard training for the opportunity to work at a community pool this summer.

City officials say over the next few weeks they will evaluate their lifeguard staffing and decide when community pools will open. The information can be found on the Parks and Recreation website at the end of June.

Officials say the city purchased chlorine and pool supplies in bulk to prevent potential supply chain issues that could stunt summer pool fun. All that's missing now is a well trained staff of lifeguards.

All indications are that 65% of Philadelphia pools will open on time. Officials told FOX 29's Hank Flynn that Swim-O – also known as the Lederer Pool – will be first to open on Independence Day.