4 shot in West Philadelphia, police investigating

The Brief Four people were shot and taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted on North 42nd Street in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, May 12. Police say all four victims are in stable condition at Presbyterian Hospital. Investigators are reviewing security footage but have not announced any arrests or suspects.



Four people were hospitalized after a quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 5 p.m., near the 1200 block of North 42nd Street, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot in the torso. Police took him to the hospital. After that, three more victims were also taken to the hospital. Paramedics took two — a 41-year-old man who was shot in the foot and a 45-year-old man who was shot in the leg. The fourth victim, identified as a 38-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital by someone else. She was also shot in the leg.

All four victims are in stable condition, according to police.

While investigating the crime scene, officers said they found six shell casings, a folding knife and an unoccupied car that had been shot at least four times. Surveillance cameras in the area only captured a group running from the shooting, PPD said, but officers are working to collect doorbell camera footage from the area.

Neighbors describe shock and relief after shooting

What they're saying:

"I just heard some shots and I come outside and my car is shot up, windows shot up, bullets in my car. I don't know really what happened because I just walked through the door," said Kelvin Kelly, a neighbor in West Philadelphia. "I am, I am in shock right now," said Kelly.

He also said, "I didn't realize it was a shot until I heard people screaming." Kelly added, "That's what I was thinking about, if I was in that car at that time, you know what I mean?" Police say real time crime cameras in the area captured a group of people running from the scene but did not record the shooting itself.

Investigators are also reviewing several ring cameras found on the block.

"There are real time crime cameras behind some trees, but all they did was capture a group of people running from the scene, didn't capture the shooting, but we found several ring cameras on the block," said Inspector Small.

What we don't know:

The PPD is still investigating. So far, investigators haven't arrested anyone, or determined a motive for the shooting.