Waymo driverless taxis could launch in Philly by end of 2026 amid safety, job concerns

The Brief Waymo driverless taxis could launch in Philadelphia by the end of the year. City Council members and rideshare drivers are raising concerns about safety and job loss. Waymo has not announced a launch date, and the city does not expect operations before major summer events.



Waymo driverless taxis could be operating in Philadelphia by the end of the year, but city leaders and rideshare drivers are voicing concerns about safety and job security, according to FOX 29.

Pushback grows as Waymo eyes Philadelphia launch

What we know:

Waymo has been testing autonomous taxis in Philadelphia since last August, with vehicles operating autonomously but a specialist behind the wheel, according to FOX 29.

The company operates in 11 other major cities and is working through the testing process with PennDOT and the Philadelphia Parking Authority to start commercial service, said Anna Kelly, senior policy adviser for the city’s Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems.

What they're saying:

"To date Waymo has completed testing and is working through the testing process with Penndot and PPA to initiate commercial operations," said Kelly. Councilmember Jim Harrity said, "I am worried about anything that’s taking jobs let alone the safety concerns. They haven’t worked out their kinks yet. I mean they’ve been running into emergency vehicles in other states."

Stephan Hernandez, a ride share driver, said, "Who are you going to pay? A car? You’d rather pay a car than a human being that depends on that money?"

City Council held a hearing to demand more information about how the vehicles will navigate city streets and ensure safety for pedestrians and first responders, as well as how jobs will be affected.

Rider reactions and company response

Local perspective:

Some Philadelphia ride-share riders see the potential convenience but are hesitant about the new technology. May Huang, a Drexel student, said, "I was interested in it. But it’s kinda scary because you have no other protection other than a seatbelt. And if anything would happen I’d be stranded alone." Adam Vizzy of South Philadelphia said, "I’d rather have a person driving me than some robot. I’ve seen some people say they are safer but I still trust someone with actual human instinct."

Big picture view:

Waymo says it plans to invest tens of millions of dollars in local infrastructure and jobs to support its Philadelphia service.

In a statement to FOX 29, a spokesperson said, "Waymo’s technology—which is involved in 92% fewer collisions that cause serious injury or worse—can make a meaningful difference."

Pennsylvania approved autonomous vehicles in 2023, giving PennDOT authority to regulate them.

The law was reaffirmed in 2024, allowing certified operators to run vehicles without a safety driver.

City Council members say they still have unanswered questions, especially since Waymo did not attend a recent hearing.

"Waymo was invited to this joint committee hearing to come and explain itself to us and did not show up and because of that we are left with a lot of questions that are unanswered," said Councilperson Rue Landau.

Waymo has not revealed a timeline for its Philadelphia launch, and the city does not expect the company to get permitted for operations before major summer events like the FIFA World Cup, MLB All-Star Week and America’s 250th Birthday celebrations.

What we don't know:

Waymo has not announced an exact launch date for its Philadelphia service.

It is unclear how the company will address concerns about safety and job loss, and City Council members say they are still waiting for direct answers from Waymo.