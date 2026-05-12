Questions emerge after Trenton-Philly police chase ends in crash

The Brief A police chase that started in Trenton, New Jersey, ended with a crash in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia on Monday. The suspect involved in the pursuit is still on the run, according to investigators. Questions are being raised about police pursuit policies, especially when chases cross state lines.



Investigators say a suspect remains at large after a police chase that began in Trenton, New Jersey, ended in a crash on Torresdale Avenue in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia on Monday.

Questions raised over police pursuit policies after cross-state chase

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Investigators say the pursuit started in Trenton and continued down I-95, crossing from New Jersey into Philadelphia before ending in a dramatic crash.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 29 shows an unmarked police SUV swerving off the road, hitting a driver, then crashing through a residential fence and into a parked car.

The officer and a bystander suffered minor injuries, according to investigators. The suspect got away after the crash.

The chase was part of an ongoing weapons investigation, according to investigators.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office says officers are allowed to continue pursuits into other jurisdictions, and pursuits are usually reserved for serious offenses or when a suspect poses an immediate threat to public safety.

Police pursuits remain a debated tactic in law enforcement due to the potential danger to officers, suspects, drivers and bystanders, especially in densely populated areas.

Big picture view:

The policy of the New Jersey Attorney General's Office does not explicitly prohibit pursuits from crossing into another state.

Officers and supervisors are required to weigh the danger to the public against the need to catch a suspect, while also notifying and coordinating with impacted agencies.

Questions are surfacing about whether the chase should have continued as long as it did, given the risks involved and the cross-state nature of the pursuit.

Investigators continue to search for the suspect and review the circumstances surrounding the chase and crash.

What’s next for the ongoing search and policy debate

The suspect remains on the run as investigators continue searching for answers and the person behind the wheel.

The aftermath of the crash has led to renewed scrutiny of police pursuit policies and how agencies coordinate across state lines.

Law enforcement agencies are expected to review the incident and consider whether current policies adequately balance public safety with the need to apprehend suspects.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the suspect’s identity or the specific circumstances that led to the pursuit.

It is also unclear if any policy changes will result from this incident.