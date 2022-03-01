Philadelphia non-profit ready to ship truckloads of donations to Ukraine

A Philadelphia non-profit has received an outpouring of donations from locals who were inspired to help the Ukrainian people during the ongoing Russian invasion.

The United Ukrainian-American Relief Committee said its building on Cottman Avenue is overflowing with donations including medical supplies, clothing, sleeping bags and hygiene items.

"I mean it's amazing how people are coming in who have no ties to Ukraine, but responding in a humanitarian way," Executive Director Motraj Watters said.

The donations will be packaged and shipped in two large box trucks, then airlifted overseas to Poland where they will cross over into Ukraine for distribution.

"I just want to help any way I can," Ustyna Danylovych said. "My parents immigrated from Ukraine in the late 90s and my entire family is still there. I have friends there who are fighting, who are doing everything they can, how they can."

Marta Penkalskyj, a 23-year-old volunteer, was studying abroad in Ukraine and came home just days before Vladimir Putin initiated a full-scale invasion.

"Their spirit cannot be underestimated however they cannot do it alone," Penkalskyj said. " I think it's important for everyone to contribute, even if it's a little bit, whether it's time, whether it's material things, or whether it's just spreading the word."

You can join the United Ukrainian-American Relief Committee's relief efforts by visiting their website.

