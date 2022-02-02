Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
3
Dense Fog Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Dense Fog Advisory
from WED 8:00 PM EST until THU 11:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Philadelphia not ready to lift indoor mask mandate as COVID surge wanes

Published 
Updated 5:48PM
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia not ready to lift indoor mask mandate as COVID sure wanes

Philadelphia health officials are optimistic that the city will eventually lift its mask mandate, but the city is still seeing more than 500 new COVID cases a day.

PHILADELPHIA - While Philadelphia health officials remain optimistic that the city will eventually lift its indoor mask mandate as the wave of COVID-19 cases recedes, they're not ready to pull back restrictions just yet. 

Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said COVID-19 cases have dropped by 50% since last week, but Philadelphia is still seeing more than 500 new infections each day. 

Major U.S. cities hit hard by the pandemic like San Francisco, have started to ease some of the harshest restrictions due to a waning number of COVID-19 cases. Health experts blame the winter surge on the omicron variant which was found to be less lethal but highly transmissible. 

LATEST COVID-19 HEADLINES

"If you think about where we are with this particular wave and case rates right now, we're probably several months away from a place where we will have the kind of safety to drop all the current restrictions," Bettigole said. 

Bettigole, who was officially named health commissioner in November following the departure of Dr. Thomas Farley, believes that some things could return to a pre-pandemic normal if current trends continue.

According to the Philadelphia Department of Health, over 980k residents are fully vaccinated and nearly 30% of Philadelphia adults have gotten a booster shot.

Pfizer-BioNTech on Tuesday asked U.S. regulators for emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old, aiming to clear the way for the shots as soon as late February. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter