Philadelphia nurse who ran Boston Marathon in scrubs sets Guinness World Record

A Philadelphia nurse who ran the Boston Marathon in scrubs to raise awareness and money for pandemic-weary nurses is now a Guinness Book of World Records holder.

Sam Roecker, a nurse at Penn Medicine's Perelman Center, set the Guinness World Record for the fast marathon in scrubs with a time of 2 hours, 48 minutes, and 2 seconds during the annual Patriot's Day jaunt through Boston on Monday.

FOX 29's Dawn Timmeny first spoke to Roecker a week before the marathon. An avid runner and dedicated nurse, Roecker said she hoped her run would call attention to the lack of mental health resources available to nurses who have seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of anxiety, a lot of PTSD, there's not really a lot of resources out there," Roecker said. "I kind of saw that gap and was looking for a way to bring some kind of positivity to my co-workers and friends who have been struggling."

Her fundraising campaign has raised over $45k and will run through May, which is fittingly National Nurses Month.