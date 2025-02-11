Philadelphia officer injured, suspect dead after shooting in North Philly: police

The Brief The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after they say an officer was injured, and another person died in a North Philly shooting Tuesday night. The officer sustained two gunshot wounds to his hand and chest. The suspect died from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



A traffic stop escalated into a shooting in North Philadelphia Tuesday night, leaving a 29-year-old man dead and a police officer injured.

What we know:

A vehicle investigation was underway at 23rd Street and Lehigh Avenue when the driver, identified as Bradon Williams, fled from police.

The driver stopped after hitting a parked vehicle, and was met by responding officers.

Police say he fired multiple shots, striking one officer in the hand and chest, then hitting a patrol vehicle.

He was later found dead with what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot to his head. His weapon was also recovered.

No officers discharged their weapons during the incident, according to authorities.

Dig deeper:

The 38-year-old injured police officer was assigned to highway patrol and has nearly ten years on the job.

He was treated at a local hospital, and has since been released.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the deceased suspect was driving a stolen vehicle during the incident.

What they're saying:

"Keep prayers up for the city of Philadelphia," said Mayor Parker. "We have had some challenging days as of recent, but we're going to keep doing everything that we possibly can to ensure that our public health and safety continues to be Philadelphia's number one priority."