Philadelphia officer injured in hit-and-run, officials say

A hit-and-run crash injured a Philadelphia police officer Saturday morning.

The crash happened on West Luzerne Street, in Hunting Park, a little after 1 a.m., officials said.

The officer was on patrol and driving west when the police cruiser collided with a driver in a civilian vehicle.

Medics took the officer to Temple University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver did not remain at the scene after the crash.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

