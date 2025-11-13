Philadelphia officer's murder trial begins: Emotional 911 call heard

The Brief The trial for suspects accused of killing a Philadelphia police officer began. Hendrick Peña-Fernandez and Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez are on trial for the murder. A third suspect, Alexander Batista-Polanco, has already pleaded guilty.



The murder trial is underway for two suspects accused of killing a Philadelphia police officer two years ago.

Trial begins for suspects in officer's murder

Hendrick Peña-Fernandez and Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez are on trial for the murder of Philadelphia Police Sgt. Richard Mendez.

The incident occurred outside Philadelphia International Airport while Sgt. Mendez was investigating a car break-in.

A third suspect, Alexander Batista-Polanco, has already pleaded guilty.

The courtroom was filled with officers showing support for Sgt. Mendez.

The prosecution presented an emotional 911 call made by Mendez's partner, Officer Raul Ortiz, who was also injured in the shooting.

The call captured Ortiz's desperate plea for help, highlighting the severity of the situation.

The backstory:

On Oct. 12, 2023, the prosecution claims that Martinez-Fernandez, Peña-Fernandez, Batista-Polanco, and another man, Jesús Madera-Durán, were attempting to steal a Jeep at the airport's Terminal D parking lot.

Sgt. Mendez and Officer Ortiz confronted them, leading to a shootout that resulted in Mendez's death and Ortiz's injury.

Madera-Durán, who was also shot, was later driven to a hospital by the group, where he died.

The prosecution called several witnesses, including an airport unit officer who was the first to respond to Sgt. Mendez.

The officer described the scene, noting that Mendez's gun was missing and that he attempted CPR.

A paramedic testified about the suspects pushing Madera-Durán out of an SUV at the hospital before driving off.

What they're saying:

The prosecution presented testimony from an officer who attempted to pursue the suspects' vehicle, which reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The group was later linked to a car theft ring that targeted high-end vehicles, resulting in 13 arrests, including Martinez-Fernandez, Peña-Fernandez, and Batista-Polanco.

What we don't know:

The outcome of the trial for Peña-Fernandez and Martinez-Fernandez remains uncertain as the proceedings continue.