Philadelphia officials announce return to limited indoor dining on Jan. 16

Philadelphia officials have announced that restaurants can reopen to limited dining during the pandemic Tuesday.

Officials delayed reopening restaurants until the COVID-19 cases surge settled down.

However, there are restrictions still for restaurants that wish to reopen. Restaurants must only operate with 25% of approved occupancy limits, they can only allow maximum table size of 4 people, and household members only per table.

Everyone must wear masks at all times unless they're seated at a table and eating. Servers must wear masks and face shields.

Indoor catered events and indoor social gatherings of any sizes are still forbidden, according to health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.

Starting Jan. 19, certain Free Library of Philadelphia locations will reopen to the public, according to Mayor Kenney. People will be allowed to reference desk services, access wifi and computers, and borrow books.

Officials had previously announced sweeping restrictions back in November that were set to expire at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4, but due to a continued spike in cases restrictions on indoor dining remained.

Certain businesses were allowed to resume operating on Jan. 4., including museums, outdoor sports, gyms, in-person learning for high schools, and outdoor catered events.

Gov Tom Wolf eased restrictions on indoor dining in Pennsylvania on Jan. 4. Philadelphia has acted independently from the rest of the state for most of the pandemic.

Health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said they were alotted 9,500 viles of the Moderna vaccine and 9,057 viles of Pfizer vaccine. Vaccinations continued at hospitals as well as at different mass centers and sites around the city in order to increase the number of people vaccinated.

The city announced that there are 637 new cases of the coronavirus bringing a total of 98,215 since the beginning of the pandemic.

