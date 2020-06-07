Philadelphia officials announce no curfew for 2nd night, urge protesters to get COVID-19 testing
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia city officials have again confirmed that there will be no curfew Monday evening.
The first attempt at a no-curfew evening was Sunday and it appears to have been successful as officials have renewed that decision.
In previous days, officials had implemented the curfew as a way to prevent serious rioting and unrest citywide.
Beyond that, officials say there will be no no vehicular traffic restrictions or street closures in Center City.
FULL COVERAGE: DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD
However, these allowances are subject to change and officials remind the public to be aware of any last minutes changes.
In light of the magnitude of recent protest, The Department of Public Health recommends that everyone wear a mask when in public to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Protesters are urged to monitor their health for symptoms like new-onset fever, cough, or shortness of breath for fourteen days -- even if they did wear masks while at demonstrations.
If possible, health officials recommend that those who protested try to quarantine or stay away from other people for two weeks.
If quarantine cannot be abided, experts encourage you to wear a mask properly and try to stay at least six feet from others.
All protesters are urged to get tested one week after most recent exposure to a crowd.
