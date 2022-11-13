Philadelphia officials confirm migrants from Texas could arrive by Tuesday

Sources tell FOX 29 a facility in Northeast Philadelphia is getting ready for the first bus of migrants expected to arrive in the city this week from Del Rio.

City officials confirmed community partner organizations notified them to expect approximately 52 individuals seeking asylum.

"Whatever day they come, we will welcome them with open arms," Mayor Jim Kenney stated.

A city spokesperson says city agencies have been meeting and coordinating regularly with local community-based organizations to prepare for the potential arrival of migrants via unplanned and uncoordinated bus routes from southern states.

On the campaign trail, just before the election, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Del Rio, among other areas, was overwhelmed with migrants.

"This is what I don’t understand about people professed to be Christians and talk about Christian ethics and you put people on a bus and you send them for a political stunt. We will do our Christian duty, our human duty, to take care of people in need," Mayor Kenney remarked.

City Councilmember-At-Large David Oh argues it’s a complicated issue. "I think it’s unfair to expect small towns and other places to handle all those persons crossing the border. I understand they’re trying to bring attention to their problem, but there’s no coordination."

"Our plan is to help them navigate get to where they need to be," Executive Director of HIAS Pennsylvania, Catherine Miller-Wilson, said.

Miller-Wilson says they were told most of the migrants will be moving on from Philadelphia to other cities, but they have already prepared to address immediate needs of shelter space, emergency health screenings, food, water and more.

Her biggest concern is current policies do not allow work authorization until six to eight months after a petition for asylum has been filed. "It creates an entire population of vulnerable people, which is unnecessary. What people that are fleeing want to do is get to safety and then get to work."