Philadelphia officials plan to allow limited indoor dining on Jan. 16 if cases don’t spike, Kenney says

Philadelphia restaurants will be able to resume indoor dining on Jan. 16 at a limited capacity if there is not a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to Mayor Jim Kenney.

"Assuming we don't have a spike in COVID-19 cases between now and Jan. 15, we plan to allow limited indoor dining to resume on Jan. 16. We will provide details at next Tuesday's COVID press conference, and guidance will be added to our website at that time," Kenney wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Officials announced sweeping restrictions in November that were set to expire at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4, but due to a continued spike in cases restrictions on indoor dining remained. However, certain businesses were allowed to resume operating on Jan. 4., including museums, outdoor sports, gyms, in-person learning for high schools, and outdoor catered events.

Gov Tom Wolf eased restrictions on indoor dining in Pennsylvania on Jan. 4. Philadelphia has acted independently from the rest of the state for most of the pandemic.

The city reported 629 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 96,088. Further details are expected during the city's press briefing Tuesday.

