Philadelphia is one of the most stressed cities in America, study finds

Inflation, rising crime and COVID-19 are just some of the things stressing Americans, but a new study found that Philadelphia is one of the most stressed cities in the country.

The study conducted by WalletHub determined which cities in America are the most and least stressed by factors including business hours, divorce rates, suicide rates and unemployment rates.

The study included over 180 cities, including local places such as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Jersey City, and Wilmington.

Philadelphia ranked at number 5 out of 182 cities, making it one of the most stressed in the country.

Although Philadelphia's family stress ranked high at a score of 46 and health and safety stress ranked at 39, financial and work stress in the city ranked tremendously low.

A separate study, conducted by the American Psychological Association, placed Philadelphia as the 9th most stressed city and noted Philadelphians are stressed about traffic congestion, poverty levels and divorce rates.

Pittsburgh ranked in the 123rd spot on Wallethub's list with a total score of 40.99. The city's scored 106 for work stress, 95 for financial stress, 146 for family stress and 124 for health & safety stress.

Although South Jersey cities did not make the list, two North Jersey cities were mentioned by the WalletHub study.

Jersey City, one of the least stressed cities on the list, landed in the 136th spot, with a total score of 39.55. The work stress category ranked at its lowest with a score of 36, while financial, family and health stress ranked high. Newark, New Jersey, ranked higher on the list in the 22nd spot.

Wilmington, Delaware ranked at number 17 with a total score of 52.83. While the city ranked low for work stress, the study reported high levels of financial, family and health stress.

WalletHub also incorporated external categories such as the average weekly work hours, job security, median credit score, affordable housing, and more.