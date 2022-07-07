This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in New Jersey, survey finds

article

Pursuing happiness in New Jersey will come at the highest cost of the Delaware Valley, a new study reveals.

The study published by Purdue University and Go Banking Rates shows just how much it costs residents in New Jersey to be happy.

According to the study, which was published in the journal of Nature Human Behavior, income has a correlation with emotional well-being and life satisfaction. The study was conducted for all 50 of the United States.

The study's researchers factored in each state's cost-of-living index using $105,000 as the benchmark, noting that the income level is ideal for those living in North America. The statistics were then compiled by least amount to most amount needed.

New Jersey ranked 39th in the list, requiring $120,960 to be happy. It comes in as the state requiring the most amount of money needed in the Delaware Valley. Pennsylvania comes in at 33rd and Delaware ranks 35th.

New Jersey is noted for having some of the lowest crime rates in the country, according to the research. As everyone in the Garden State knows, though, it also has one of the highest costs of living, at nine percent higher than the national average and, with unemployment at over four percent, it’s a tough hill to climb.

Mendham, New Jersey, in Morris County.

The study does say $69,120 will give New Jersey residents emotional well-being.

Mississippi was named the state with the lowest cost to reach happiness, $87,465, and Hawaii came in the top spot at $202,965.

