This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Pennsylvania, survey finds

If you're on the pursuit of happiness, then a new study may come in handy.

Many people wonder if money can truly make you happy and a new study published by Purdue University and Go Banking Rates has revealed just how much happiness costs Pennsylvania residents.

According to the study, which was published in the journal of Nature Human Behavior, income has a correlation with emotional well-being and life satisfaction.

Mason Dixon Line signage alone side of the road entering Pennsylvania. (Photo by: Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images)

The study's researchers factored in each state's cost-of-living index using $105,000 as the benchmark, noting that the income level is ideal for those living in North America.

"Globally, we find that satiation occurs at $95,000 for life evaluation and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being," the study's authors said.

The study ranked each state from the least amount needed to the most needed.

Pennsylvania ranked in the 33rd spot on the list with an income of $107,625 needed to obtain happiness in the state.

According to the study, Pennsylvania's economy has been hit harder than some other states, with an unemployment rate that still remains high.

The other states in the Delaware Valley were higher, with Delaware at $113, 295.

New Jersey had the highest amount, with $120,750 needed to reach happiness.

Mississippi was named the state with the lowest cost to reach happiness, $87,465, and Hawaii came in the top spot at $202, 965.

