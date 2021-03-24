Philadelphia opens 7th mass vaccination site, first in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia on Wednesday continued its effort to deliver the coronavirus vaccine to traditionally underserved communities by opening its seventh mass vaccination site in Torresdale.

The new site is located at the Cannstatter Volksfest Verein German Club on the 9100 block of Academy Road. City officials believe the site, like its sister locations, will have the ability to pump out 500 vaccinations per day.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley helped dedicate the new clinic at a 1 p.m. press conference. Office of Emergency Management leader Adam Theil and Councilmember Bobby Henon were also in attendance on Wednesday afternoon.

MORE: Philadelphia will not join rest of Pa. in easing restrictions April 4 despite vaccination efforts

The seven smaller vaccination clinics located around the city have helped supplement the FEMA-run mega site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, which has the capacity to administer thousands of shots per day.

Philadelphia recently moved into Phase 1B of its vaccine rollout, which includes members of the clergy, people with intellectual disabilities, and anyone who takes immune-suppressing medications.

Officials are predicting that by April 30th, half of the city's adults will be vaccinated, which will allow for more reopening efforts.

As the rest of the state prepares to move forward with easing coronavirus restrictions on April 4, Philadelphia officials have insisted on remaining behind in order to quell the increasing cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Farley set April 30 as a preliminary target date for when the city may begin to ease more restrictions on indoor dining and gatherings as more and more Philadelphians get vaccinated.

"Our projections are by April 30, we may have vaccinated 50% of Philadelphia's adults and 75% of those who are 65+," Commissioner Farley said.

