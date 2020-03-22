Philadelphia orders all residents to stay home starting Monday

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is issuing a stay-at-home order to keep people from leaving home, except to get food, seek medical attention, exercise outdoors, go to a job classified as essential or other important errands that involve personal and public safety.

The order aims to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus as the city sees a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

There are at least 479 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and 96 cases in Philadelphia, according to health officials. Two deaths have been reported statewide.

The city’s emergency restrictions no longer end on Friday, March 27. To align with Gov. Tom Wolf's order, the city’s order remains in effect until further notice.

Public gatherings, walk-in takeout orders at restaurants, and food trucks will be prohibited.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round magenta objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

Residents are allowed to engage in outdoor activities such as walking, running and cycling. Food delivery and takeout orders made online or by phone are also allowed.

Kenney urged grocery stores and other essential businesses to discourage idling and manage store occupancy to allow for social distancing.

The mayor also clarified that life-sustaining services include: laundromats, veterinary hospitals, retail banks, cellphone repair, bike repair, emergency household repair, and extermination services for rodents and pests.

Kenney said it didn’t seem that people were taking his request to stay home serious, and that he wanted “to ramp up the level of concern so people will get it in their heads that this is a serious epidemic and they need to stay home.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Keney (Samantha Madera/City of Philadelphia)

The mayor would not say specifically how the order will be enforced by police, however.

Wolf has already asked residents to stay home, even before he ordered non-life-sustaining businesses to close to avoid spreading the virus, and Levine has even discouraged parents from letting their children have play dates.

Amid heavy lobbying by interest groups, Wolf’s administration is sorting through nearly 10,000 waiver requests from his order that non-life-sustaining businesses close, Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin said.

The stay-at-home order can be read in full here.

