Philadelphia Phillies 2025: Phillies unveil new food and fashion for 2025 season

The Phillies are easing back into it with a day off after their opening day thriller in DC.

They will play two more games in the opening series against the Nationals this weekend and then they are at the Bank for their home opener.

There’s something new for everyone this season at Citizens Bank Park, where a preview of all the food, fashion and fun was held Friday.

What we know:

The Phillies unveil what is new for fans coming to the ballpark during the 2025 season. Friday night at the CP Rankin Club they rolled out new food, fashion and fun. A limited number of season ticket holders were invited.

What they're saying:

"It's a lot of great new stuff. Some great new food. That was nice to try some of that out," said Mike Donnelly who is a season ticket holder.

"It's neat seeing the promotions ahead of time and getting an idea of what's coming up for the season," he added.

Executive Chef Vonnie Negron says new partnerships will allow his team of chefs to take care of all of the fans that come to games.

"You're going to get to see a smore's quesadilla, you're going to see crispy chicken sandwich, you're going to get to see some gluten free items and you're going to get to see some kosher items," said Negron. He says it is about listening to what fans say.

"A lot of the things you're going to see here today, we've tried prior years so, again, Phillies fans are very, very vocal as to what they like and what they don't like," said Negron.

Phillies gear:

Turning from food to fashion, also on display are the new must-wears. From tee shirts, hats to Phanatic-themed backpacks for the kids.

Theme nights, giveaways:

And we cannot forget about the fan giveaways and theme nights.

"We love giving away free stuff. It brings people to the ballpark," said Scott Brandreth, who is the Director of Promotions for the Phillies.

"Opening day, we got a pennant for everybody celebrating our 2024 National League East Championship, we got a t-shirt for game two, McDonald's opening night, on kids opening day that knit hat right there. They will get that Saturday April 5th," said Brandreth.

Big picture view:

Phillies broadcaster Ruben Amaro Jr. hosted the event and says the fan experience is improving and so is the game. "I think they're an improved ball club and I think they're pretty hungry and there's a lot to be excited about," he said.