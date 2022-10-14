Philadelphia Phillies Minor League pitcher Corey Phelan dies from cancer at age 20

As the Philadelphia Phillies and their fans are celebrating the team's first playoff appearance since 2011, they are also mourning the loss of one of their Minor League players.

Corey Phelan joined the Phillies organization in August 2020 and was expected to move up through the Minor League quickly.

He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2021 and he revealed in May that his diagnosis evolved into Leukemia.

A statement from the team was released on the Phillies Player Development Twitter account, saying, "The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan. Corey's positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him. While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else."

Former Phillies General Manager Ruben Amaro, Jr. reacted to the news of Phelan's death on Twitter.

"I am shaken and distraught to hear of the loss of Corey Phelan," Amaro said. "May the Phelan family find peace knowing their son and loved one was a beacon of joy and faith and that he has impacted so many in a positive way as he battled for his life and all that is good."