Teen shot and killed near Frankford convenience store, $20K reward offered

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in a late May homicide in Philadelphia’s Frankford section.

Philadelphia Police’s Homicide Unit is seeking information on the identities and whereabouts of four men suspected in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man near Harbison and Tulip Streets in late May.

Authorities say the shooting happened May 31, a little after 1:00 in the morning, on the 5500 block of Tulip Street. The 19-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim died from his injuries June 6.

Based on surveillance video, a vehicle pulled next to the vehicle the victim was sitting in and gunshots rang out, hitting the victim.

Police are looking for a silver 2017-2019 Hyundai Sonata, or a sedan of a similar look, with tinted windows.

Officials say should anyone see any one of the individuals, do not approach them, but contact 911. Tips can also be phoned in, by dialing 215-686-3334, or 3335. Anonymous tips can be submitted at the Philly Police website, here.