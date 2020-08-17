Philadelphia police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old boy

article

Philadelphia police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Officials say Antoine Graham was last seen Monday, August 10, about 7:45 in the evening, on the 5900 block of Haverford Avenue.

Graham is 5’7” and weighs about 143 pounds. He has a thin build, hazel eyes and black hair.

He may be near North 27th Street and Allegheny Avenue or North 7th and Dauphin Streets.

Anyone with information regarding Graham’s whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or dial 911.

