Philadelphia police ask public for help finding missing 15-year-old boy

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing boy.

Tahj Batts, 15, was last seen at 1 a.m. on October 30 on the 6000 block of Germantown Avenue.

He is known to frequent the 4700 block of Penn Street and the 1400 block of North 54th Street. It is not known what clothing he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Tahj's whereabouts is asked to please contact the Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

