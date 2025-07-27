Boy, 13, arrested for trying to steal van from school parking lot, punching victim: police

The Brief An attempted vehicle theft unfolded just outside a school in New Castle last week. Police say a 13-year-old boy was among 3–4 suspects trying to steal a van. The teen boy was taken into custody, but the remaining suspects have yet to be located.



A 13-year-old boy is facing felony charges after police say he tried to steal a van from an elementary school parking lot in New Castle.

What we know:

Officers responded to Harry O. Eisenberg Elementary School in New Castle on Tuesday for reports of a fight.

An investigation revealed that a 64-year-old man found 3–4 teenagers inside his vehicle, which was parked in the school parking lot.

The group fled when confronted, but police say one suspect pointed an orange flare gun at the victim, then punched him as he tried to stop him from fleeing.

The 13-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with attempt to commit theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a deadly weapon, aggravated menacing, possession of burglar tools, conspiracy and related offenses.

The remaining suspects have yet to be identified or located.

Dig deeper:

A screwdriver was found shoved into the vehicle's ignition, which police say is consistent with a nationwide trend of vehicles being stolen using a screwdriver.