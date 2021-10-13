Philadelphia Police Department selected for National Public Safety Partnership to combat gun violence

article

The Philadelphia Police Department has been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) National Public Safety Partnership (PSP).

The Philadelphia Police Department will receive intense training and tactical assistance from the DOJ. These areas of intense training and education will include gun violence, criminal justice collaboration, investigations, constitutional policing, community engagement, federal partnerships, crime analysis, and technology to identify, assess, and implement collaborative strategies and a lasting coordination structure.

This will work towards preventing and combatting violent crime, especially related to gun, drug, and gang violence.

According to officials, the National Public Safety Partnership supports the DOJ’s commitment to advancing work that promotes civil rights, increases access to justice, supports crime victims, and protects the public from crime and evolving threats.

The partnership also builds trust between law enforcement and the community.

"This is a big win for our city, and it comes at no cost to our taxpayers," said Mayor Jim Kenney.



"I’m encouraged that Philadelphia was chosen to take part in the DOJ's Public Safety Partnership—a program that will ensure the Philadelphia Police Department’s remains a leader in modern policing and will help protect our city," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. "As a learning organization, our department strives for best practices and equitable policing. PSP will help us improve our current practices, policies, and procedures so that our organization is in a better position to serve the community not just today, but far into the future."

Over the next three years, the Philadelphia Police Department will develop a collaborative network consisting of local, state, and federal partners.

Together, they will develop comprehensive solutions to violent crime reduction. All of these efforts will be made in the name of public safety.

