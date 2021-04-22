Philadelphia police detective charged for pulling gun on 2 people days after Christmas, DA says

article

A detective from the Philadelphia Police Department is facing charges after prosecutors said he pulled a gun on two people while off-duty just days after Christmas last year.

Detective Robert Redanauer has been suspended by Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw for 30 days with intent to dismiss, according to a Wednesday press release from the department.

Investigators said on Dec. 27, Redanauer pulled a semi-automatic handgun from a dresser drawer during a verbal altercation at a home. Redanauer allegedly pointed the handgun at two people and threatened to shoot one of them.

According to an internal affairs investigation, one of the victims left the home and called 911 and the other retreated to his bedroom. Redanauer is said to have driven away from the home a short time after the incident.

The Philadelphia Police Department sent the case to District Attorney Larry Krasner's Office in early January for possible criminal charges. Redanauer was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Redanauer has been charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, and possessing an instrument of crime, according to officials.

Outlaw said the charges are "serious in nature and represent intolerable behavior."

"When officers behave in a way that does not honor their oath to protect others from harm, and in fact, create harm, it is made clear that the individual has no place within our ranks and must be removed," Outlaw said.

