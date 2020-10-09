Philadelphia police hold outreach events to steer kids towards success

Police in North Philadelphia have been holding outreach events twice a week in front of the city's 22nd Police District since July, giving kids the chance to train with certified boxing instructors, and prepare them for success at a time when our city is plagued by gun violence.

Captain Nashid Akil launched the Guns Down Gloves Up program.

"What’s the core reason why violence happens and it's emotions, anger. It's what you do with that anger that makes you wanna pick up fun hurt someone," Captain Akil said.

Akil says despite the city’s frustrating homicide rate he’s watching this program make a difference.

"I can tell by the attitude that any moment could’ve went in another direction," Captain Akil said.

Former boxer Kevin Howard recognizes this is a critical time in the community.

"Every time you turn around somebody getting shot innocent people getting shot," Howard said.

Building stronger physically and mentally alongside the city’s men and women in blues.

