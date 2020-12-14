Suspects sought, $20K reward offered after shooting leaves man dead

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for three suspects believed to be connected to a shooting in October.

Police say a 29-year-old man had just parked his Jeep on the 2500 block of N 5th street when he was approached by two men. The men had arrived in a silver Ford Mustang that had a paper tag.

A third man pulled up to the scene in a silver Toyota Prius with New York tags. At this point, the first two men produced handguns and began firing at the the first man.

The 29-year-old man was shot multiple times and died due to his injuries at a hospital, according to authorities.

The original driver of the Prius drove off in the victim's Jeep while a fourth man drove the Prius. Police say the two shooters fled in the Mustang.

The first suspect is described as being a Black or Hispanic male with a medium complexion, medium build, and short black hair. A second suspect is described as being Hispanic male with a light complexion and a thin build.

Officials say a third suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male with medium build and a full dark beard.

