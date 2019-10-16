Philadelphia police officer, 22-year veteran arrested on harassment and stalking charges

article

A 22-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department has been arrested in relation to a stalking and harassment investigation.

Officer Robert McDonald, Jr. was arrested Wednesday by the Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs Division.

McDonald, 45, had been under an Internal Affairs investigation for reported incidents of stalking and harassment which were said to have taken place in the spring and summer 2019. He is charged with Stalking and Harassment.

McDonald was assigned to the 15th District and has been suspended for 30 days by Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter

There is an intent to dismiss McDonald after the 30 days have passed.