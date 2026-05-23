Philadelphia Police officer shoots armed man in Kensington, officials say

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The Brief A Philadelphia Police officer shot an armed man in Kensington on Saturday. A police sergeant was flagged down by a man who said he was in a conflict with a man who had a gun, police said. When the officer tried to step in, the man ran off. The officer chased him, and shot him when police said the man started to raise his gun.



A Philadelphia Police officer shot a suspect after a foot chase through Kensington Saturday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Philadelphia police said it started when a sergeant was flagged down in his police cruiser near Kensington Avenue and Hart Lane. The person who flagged the sergeant down that he was involved in a "disturbance" with a man who had a gun.

The sergeant then tried to step in, but the two men got into a brief altercation, before the man who allegedly had the gun ran off.

The officer chased him on foot, behind a building on Kensington, until the man fell, and dropped the gun. The officer and the suspect started to struggle, and according to police, the suspect raised the gun. That's when police said the officer shot the suspect.

Paramedics took the man to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police recovered a loaded gun at the scene, which officers said had a round in the chamber.

What we don't know:

The man shot by police was not identified. The PPD's Officer-Involved Shooting Investigations Unit, Internal Affairs and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office are all investigating the shooting.