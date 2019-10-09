Philadelphia police officers brighten up the night for patients at Shriners Hospital

Philadelphia police officers took time out of their day to brighten the night for some very special children at Shriners Hospital.

A section of North Broad Street shut down for about 20 minutes on Wednesday as officers flashed their cruiser lights and children shined flashlights from the windows of the hospital.

Eileen Hayden Coombs came outside to document the second annual “Good Night Lights” event for her 20-year-old son Andrew.

"I just took a break from feeding him to see it and he wants me to take a video," she said.

Andrew suffered a spinal cord injury in an accident last July. He’s paralyzed from the shoulders down but his mom says he’s a fighter

"I want everyone to know and I want him to know that there’s hope for spinal cord injury and don’t ever give up," Eileen said.

The lights are all about hope. They shined brightly between patients and police wishing all a speedy and full recovery.

"Obviously, they’re here for very serious reasons and to be able to bring a smile to children, especially when a child is in the hospital it’s the greatest feeling in the world," Father Steven Wetzel said.