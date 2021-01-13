Philadelphia police release surveillance video of suspects wanted in Brewerytown homicide

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an apparent robbery while walking his dog in the city's Brewerytown neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area of 31st and Jefferson Streets just before 7 p.m. Wednesday for reports of gunfire.

According to police, one of the suspects pointed a handgun Milan Loncar, 25, and then both suspects started reaching towards the victim's pants pockets before the victim was shot.

Police say Loncar was shot once in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Both suspects fled on foot westbound on Jefferson and then southbound on 31st Street.

The first suspect is described as slightly husky, wearing a black hooded jacket, black baseball hat, black pants with distinct athletic type shoes.

Police describe the second suspect as medium height, thin, who was wearing a black puffy hooded jacket with light blue denim pants.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you see these suspects, please contact 911 immediately. If you have any information, please call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477).

