Philadelphia police search for SUV believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run

Philadelphia police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Kensington.

According to police,, a white SUV, possibly a 2021 Ford Escape, was traveling southbound on Kensington Avenue when it struck a pedestrian crossing the road on Sunday, June 6 around 4 a.m.

The striking vehicle fled the area southbound on Kensington Avenue. It's believed the SUV has front-end damage and a dented downward hood.

Police say the victim, later identified as 35-year-old Lauren Panas, was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after 8 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accident Investigation District at 215-685-3180

