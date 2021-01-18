Philadelphia police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Suhaylay Welton was last seen at her residence on the 700 North Markoe Street, on Sunday, Jan. 10 at approximately 8 a.m.

Suhaylay is 5-feet-3-inches, 97 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue ADIDAS jacket, blue jeans, and carrying a silver tote pocketbook.

Suhaylay's whereabouts are unknown but she has made contact with family members via social media.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Suhaylay Welton is asked to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter