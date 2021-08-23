Philadelphia police searching for missing 7-year-old child

article

Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 7-year-old boy.

Samaad Sims was last seen on Monday, August 23rd at 12:10 a.m. from the 1900 block of Church Street.

Samaad is 4 feet 5 inches tall, 90 pounds, and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Gray hooded shirt.

Anyone with any information on Samaad’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Northeast Detectives Division at 215-686-3153 or 911.

