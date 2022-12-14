Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia police: $20k reward offered for double homicide suspect caught firing semi-automatic gun

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:06PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police: $20k reward offered for double homicide suspect caught firing semi-automatic gun

Philadelphia police have released surveillance footage in the search for a man they say shot and killed two victims in North Philadelphia this past October.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released surveillance footage in the search for a man they say shot and killed two victims in North Philadelphia this past October.

Two men, ages 26 and 27, died after gunfire erupted on the 200 block of West Ontario Street, striking them both multiple times.

Police say they were shot by a suspect who pulled in a vehicle driven by an unknown person on October 31.

Video shows the suspect emerge from the back seat with a semi-automatic weapon, open fire as he runs, then jump back in the vehicle and flee.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest and conviction.