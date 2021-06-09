New images of SUV involved in deadly Kensington hit-and-run released by police

article

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run on Sunday.

The incident, which happened at approximately 4 a.m. on the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue, was fatal.

Police say a white SUV traveled southbound on Kensington Avenue when it struck a pedestrian crossing in the roadway. The striking vehicle fled the area southbound on Kensington Avenue.

The vehicle, possibly a 2021 Ford Escape, has front-end damage and a dented downward hood.

The victim, later identified as 35-year-old Lauren Panas, was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced at 8:02 am.

