Philadelphia police shooting: Police release images of 2nd man after shooting inside Fairhill store

A Philadelphia police officer was shot and a suspect is dead after he reportedly shot at officers in Fairhill, according to officials.

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, two officers were on patrol in Fairhill Friday night, around 8:45. They "engaged" a man going into a convenience store at Mascher and Cambria streets. Once inside the establishment, a scuffle ensued and gunshots were fired.

One of the officers was shot twice in the leg. The other officer returns fire with the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The officer is in stable condition.

Commissioner Bethel went to say another man at the store picked up the suspect’s gun and left with it.

Officials released several images of the man, they say, walked out of the store with the suspect's gun. They are searching for that man. They are asking for help from the public, though say he is armed and dangerous.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.