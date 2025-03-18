Philadelphia power outage causes blackout near 30th Street Station

The Brief The power is out for part of University City early Tuesday morning. Currently, Market Street near 30th Street Station is affected. This is a developing story.



The power has gone out for a second time on Market Street in Philadelphia's University City section early Tuesday morning.

What we don't know:

Crews are on the scene of a power outage on Market Street near Philadelphia's 30th Street Station.

Traffic lights in the area are currently not working, causing some traffic delays for commuters.

A section of Market Street went dark around 4:30 a.m., but came back a short time later.

Now, PECO is working to get this section of Market Street up and running.

SEPTA says elevators and escalators at 30th Street Station are out of service until further notice.

Officials have yet to say what caused the power outage, or if any trains have been affected at 30th Street Station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.