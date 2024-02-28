Philadelphia prisoner escape: New video shows Alleem Bordan entering home minutes after escape

New video has been released in the manhunt for escaped prisoner Alleem Bordan along with a reward for his capture.

Bordan, 29, slipped away from Philadelphia Police custody on Monday morning after being discharged from Episcopal Hospital in Kensington at around 6:42 a.m.



The US Marshals Service who has now joined in on the search, says he was spotted entering a home on the 2700 block of Hope Street just minutes after his escape.

The video released to the media by officials, shows Bordan leaving that home about 15 minutes later with a coat over his back concealing the handcuffs he was still wearing. In the clip, another man escorts Bordan out of the home where he gets into the back seat of a gold Honda that drives away.

"Throughout our investigation we have developed information Bordan may have access to firearms, may have mental health issues and is a known narcotics user. Due to these factors we are considering Bordan possibly armed, dangerous and undoubtably desperate" said Deputy Marshal Robert Clark of the United States Marshals Service in a detailed update Wednesday afternoon.



US Marshals say they got close enough to see Bordan Tuesday afternoon. Acting on a tip, ten U.S. Marshals converged on a home on the 5300 block of Columbia Avenue in Wynnefield but Clark says when they got there Bordan slipped out the back door and escaped down a train embankment.



"Immediately after knocking, a male matching Bordan’s description sprinted out of the back of the residence and jumped down a 30-foot embankment and onto the Septa train tracks. The male ran north on the tracks and officers were unable to cut off his avenue of escape" said Clark.

Bordan is described as 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with a beard and braided hair. Authorities also released new photos of Bordan’s arm tattoos.



A $2,500 reward is being offered for information on Bordan's location. Clark says the reward will be paid upon his capture.

If you know Bordan’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the US Marshals Service 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833)