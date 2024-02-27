Philadelphia prisoner escape: Officials “just missed" Alleem Bordan sighting in West Philly, sources say

Law enforcement is closing in on capturing yet another prisoner who has been on the loose since early Monday morning after escaping police custody.

Alleem Bordan, 29, escaped from Temple University Episcopal Hospital at 100 East Lehigh Avenue in Kensington around 6:42 a.m.

The U.S. Marshals have now stepped in to assist in the search for Bordan.

Philadelphia Police, joined by the US Marshals, rushed to the intersection of 52nd and Parkside just after 4 p.m after it was confirmed that Bordan was seen in the area.

One source told FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell "they just missed him".

With rainy weather forecasted Tuesday and Wednesday, officials believe it could force him to flee inside somewhere.

However, US Marshals say they will be on the streets searching for Bordan through the night.

Police say the prisoner fled from two officers while walking back to their patrol vehicle. He then ran on Lehigh Street, through a gas station, and onto Hancock Street before video lost sight of him.

"The officers were walking him back to their vehicle when he ran from officers and escaped from custody" said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Video obtained by FOX 29's Kelly Rule shows the prisoner sprinting through a parking lot with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Police say an intense search ensued shortly after, but they lost his trail and were unable to find him.

Bordan was in custody for stealing a vehicle from a food delivery driver last week, according to authorities.

He was found asleep in the car, and attempted to drive off as police took him into custody, ramming into a patrol vehicle.

After complaining about pain during processing, Bordan was taken for treatment at the hospital where the escape occurred.

Bordan is no stranger to the law. He was charged in 2020 with attempted escape in Cambria County. He is also scheduled to stand trial in May for aggravated assault in Delaware County.

He has addresses in West Philadelphia, and is described as being 5 feet 6 inches, 145 pounds with braids and a beard, wearing a blue and black plaid shirt over a black T-shirt and jeans.

Although he was handcuffed at the time of his escape, police say it is possible he may not be at this time. He is not considered dangerous.

Police ask you to call 911 if you have seen Bordan or know where he is located.