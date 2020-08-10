Philadelphia Public League suspends athletics until 2021

article

The Philadelphia Public League is suspending all fall sports until January 2021. The Philadelphia Public League is the interscholastic sports league for the public high schools in Philadelphia.

In the wake of that announcement, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) put their fall sports plans on pause for two weeks. The PIAA had already released guidelines for a return to play, which included the exclusion of spectators at games.The PIAA says they hope to use the two-week break to work with the state to make a decision on the future of fall sports. The PIAA board will reconvene on Aug. 21.

The PPL suspension will impact thousands of young Philadelphia athletes who play any number of fall sports including football, soccer, and field hockey.

