Philadelphia rec center worker shot and killed, 14-year-old in custody, police say

A 40-year-old mother of two has died after she was shot in Philadelphia's Mill Creek section, at the rec center, and a 14-year-old is in custody, being questioned by police. It appears she may have been an innocent bystander caught in crossfire.

Officials say 16th District officers were called to the 4700 block of Brown Street Friday afternoon, around 1:30, on the report of a shooting.

A 41-year-old woman was found shot twice in Mill Creek. Police say an arrest has been made.

Officers found the woman, identified by Mayor Kenney as Tiffany Fletcher, lying in the rec center park suffering with two gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, the victim was a Mill Creek Rec Center employee and was working at the time of the shooting.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker said she was a summer employee for Philadelphia Parks and Rec. They kept her on at the rec center because she was a good, hard-working employee. She is well-known and liked. "She's a member of the community with family in the area."

Captain Walker stated that an investigation showed two males on the edge of the rec center building. They opened fire on the spray area of the park where there was a group of about four to six males sitting on benches. One of those males fired back at the two. Police believe that was when the victim was shot.

Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition, but succumbed to her injuries and died a short time later.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is ongoing and that a weapon and a 14-year-old is in custody. Police were questioning the 14-year-old. Captain Walker stated, "We're not sure what his involvement is now. We are still working through that." The case is being turned over to the Homicide Unit.

Captain Waker went on to say, "People need to do the right thing. We can't have innocent people who are helping our communities being gunned down. Parents need to know where their kids are. Parents need to do the right thing and bring these kids in to face consequences that we all have to face when we do things that are wrong."

Mayor Jim Kenney responded to Fletcher's death, saying in a statement:

"Our hearts are incredibly heavy tonight. In a brazen and unconscionable act of gun violence, Tiffany Fletcher—a dedicated, passionate, and driven City employee—was struck by crossfire in the middle of the day doing a job she loved at Millcreek Rec Center in West Philadelphia.

"Words alone cannot express the outrage, hurt, and sadness all of her colleagues feel tonight. I was beyond appalled to learn of this heinous and senseless crime that has completely devastated so many people, especially her family.

"Violence anywhere in Philadelphia will always be unacceptable, and the Police Department is investigating this incident to ensure the people who are responsible are brought to justice."

He went to say the city is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of someone who fires a weapon within 500 feet of a rec center, school or library.