Philadelphia streeteries face looming deadline for licenses under city's new rules

Beginning Monday, streeteries in Philadelphia must be fully licensed.

Several businesses dismantled their streetery setups ahead of the January 9 deadline over the weekend, including Jet Wine Bar on South Street.

"That’s exactly why we’re taking them down," said Adam Smull, bartender at Jet Wine Bar. "I think that it’s a little sad because it adds more space for people that want to be a little more comfortable outside."

Simon Rabinowitz was dining outside with his girlfriend on South Street and said it’d be disappointing to see the streeteries come down.

"Allowing these [streeteries] I think have made people want to walk around outside more and wanting to engage with small businesses more," said Rabinowitz. "I understand why there needs to be a more official system about it, but I think it should be a system that is pretty easy to navigate."

The City of Philadelphia launched its streetery license application in November detailing pre-application requirements, an online guide and details regarding the application process but most, if not all, restaurant owners have said it has been complicated and difficult to navigate.

"I think this is an excuse for them to just get rid of it," said Chef Kevin Addis, owner of Entrée. "All the crime is going on. I think we should get that cleaned up versus trying to clean up the streeteries."

Chef Addis said Entrée has a Modern American menu and he’s been operating it for the last ten years.

He said the streeteries have provided additional seating and opportunity for business.

"I think [the city] maybe should’ve let us know all that stuff in the beginning when we took the time to build these versus three years later," said Addis. "It cost a lot of money to build these [streeteries]. The cost of wood has been more expensive than ever. So I feel like we should’ve known that in the beginning, and had the right guidance to build everything to the code that they want us to do now."

Ben Fileccia of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association said the streetery license application rollout has been rough.

"The last number I heard, there were 38 applications in, and from what I understood, there have still been zero permits issued. That just speaks to the fact that this is a very difficult process," said Fileccia.

Fileccia advises restaurant operators to get started on the paperwork and to reach out to local city leaders including council members.

"To get these permits, you sometimes have to hire an architect, you have to get building drawings. You might have to hire a civil engineer," said Fileccia. "Well, I know some big restaurant operators that have all the resources in the world and they still can’t get their permits in, so I feel bad for the little guy that does not have all these resources to be able to get the process moving along."

City officials said streetery regulations balance the needs of the city’s right of way and all its public users and said streetery dining is a privilege for restaurants as an enhancement to their seating capacity.