Restaurant owners speak out on Philadelphia’s proposed ‘streeteries’ regulations

Restaurant owners in Philadelphia had a chance to speak out about new regulations for outdoor dining areas that have become known as ‘streeteries.’

The new regulations were introduced in February include an annual $2,000 license fee and a $60,000 dollar security bond. The also included requirements to break down structures before inclement weather and electrical changes that could require the use of generators or installation of underground wiring.

The regulations were supposed to go into effect last week, but that meeting was canceled.

Restaurant owners across the city want changes made to those regulations and say before those proposed regulations about 70% of the city’s outdoor dining areas would have been able to stay open. Should the new regulations go into place, hospitality officials say only 5-10% of those areas would survive.

A public hearing was scheduled for 12 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

