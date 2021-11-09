Philadelphia sanitation worker struck by hit-and-run driver, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a city sanitation worker injured Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on the 5200 block of Jefferson Street.

Police say a city sanitation truck was parked on the street while a 37-year-old male worker began loading trash into the truck.

While he was loading, investigators say a black Dodge Charger drove into oncoming traffic lanes, in an attempt to pass the truck, and struck the worker. The vehicle did not stop and continued east on Jefferson Street before turning south on 52nd Street.

The worker was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for a leg injury and has been listed in stable condition.

Police have described the striking vehicle as a black Dodge Charger with damage to the passenger side.

