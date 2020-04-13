Philadelphia school official gives back to the community by delivering food to those in need

A Philadelphia school official is giving back to the community by delivering food to those in need during this uncertain time.

Sharon Ahram, the assistant director for the Center of Public Purpose at Penn Charter, aims to help the 400,000 people in the city of Philadelphia that live in poverty or below the poverty line.So when her school closed to the COVID-19 pandemic, she like so many others were faced with figuring out how to cope. It was a lot to deal with, but for her it was clear that at least one of her commitments she wasn’t going to miss under any circumstances.

“Even more organizations need our help and need people who can either donate dollars, time or food.” Ahram told FOX 29.

She got to work early on a Saturday at SHARE to pick up some of the thousands of groceries that the organization provides to people in need and takes it to the at-risk populations that are recommended to stay away from crowds. In order to keep others safe, to some extent, she’s putting herself at risk.

"No one should have to lose their life just to go to the grocery store so bringing food to them is important, bringing food to kids is important, making sure everyone is healthy and well is certainly something I try to live my life by," she said.

As Ahram went out on the deliveries, she tried to maintain a balancing act between maintaining her social distance and just wanting to share a moment with people genuinely appreciative of the work that she is doing.

“I’m just glad that people have food and glad that SHARE is able to provide it for them especially during these crazy times," she explained.

Ahram has decided that she will keep making these deliveries as she has before and will even after the pandemic because of how necessary it is.

“I’m not a hero, this is every day for me, every day for the community that I’m a part of. I’m privileged enough to be able to o this. I have a car, I have plenty of money to be able to go out and support others, so whatever you can do to help and give back is important," Ahram said.

Remembering those who may not be as fortunate is one of the many traits of being a hero, so thank you – for goodness sake.

