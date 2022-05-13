Philadelphia school officials announce 'Mask-to-Stay' as an option to remaining in class

article

The School District of Philadelphia announced a Mask-to-Stay option for individuals in the district who may have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms and wish to remain in their classroom environment.

Officials announced the following criteria for this new option Friday. They say a person exposed to COVID-19, but not exhibiting symptoms can stay in the building and not quarantine at home if they meet the following qualifications:

Wear a mask during the school day for 10 days after the last day of exposure, regardless of their vaccine status.

Watch for COVID-19 symptoms.

Isolate and test if COVID-19 symptoms appear.

No Philadelphia schools are closed. The District has been working with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health in providing guidance to schools that may have an accelerated COVID case bump. Schools with increased cases may require mandatory 10-day masking of all people within that building.

Philadelphia schools reverted to a mask-optional status April 25, after city officials re-instated a mask mandate, but abruptly dropped it four days later.